Douglas Henry, longest-serving membera
Douglas Selph Henry III, a giant of the Tennessee legislature for six decades and a force in Nashville politics who was regarded as the epitome of a Southern statesman and gentleman, died late Sunday. He was 90. Longtime legislative aide and friend Nancy Russell confirmed Henry died around 11:30 p.m. surrounded by his family and loved ones in his West Meade home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|16 min
|I used to be someone
|124
|Please Help
|3 hr
|Law
|13
|madilyn turley
|3 hr
|Twentytwothree
|3
|secret confessions
|3 hr
|Nancy
|35
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|5 hr
|Sue
|6
|Big benders.
|9 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|nashville or skidrow
|20 hr
|Spade
|13
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC