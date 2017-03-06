Douglas Henry, longest-serving membera

Douglas Selph Henry III, a giant of the Tennessee legislature for six decades and a force in Nashville politics who was regarded as the epitome of a Southern statesman and gentleman, died late Sunday. He was 90. Longtime legislative aide and friend Nancy Russell confirmed Henry died around 11:30 p.m. surrounded by his family and loved ones in his West Meade home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.