Dog Rescued From Trailer Fire At Dall...

Dog Rescued From Trailer Fire At Dallas Bay

14 hrs ago

A neighbor helped rescue a dog from a trailer fire on Gann Road at Dallas Bay. No one was injured in the Wednesday blaze.

