Doctor's Day On The Hill Draws Record Crowd
A record number of physicians and other healthcare advocates took part in the Tennessee Medical Association's Day on the Hill A record number of physicians and other healthcare advocates took part in the Tennessee Medical Association's Day on the Hill on Tuesday in support of better state healthcare policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ant SHEMALE CLUBS (Jul '15)
|21 min
|looking
|25
|Why do people cheat?
|34 min
|I used to be someone
|13
|george? you there?
|40 min
|Big G
|3
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|4 hr
|I used to be someone
|152
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|5 hr
|I used to be someone
|92
|The sun is not a star.
|13 hr
|friend
|12
|Any women with Hsv type 2
|23 hr
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC