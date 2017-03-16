Detective: Accused killer searched fo...

Detective: Accused killer searched for stories on Tiffany Ferguson's murder

15 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

More than two weeks after a young nurse was stabbed to death inside her Nashville condo, a detective in the case said the accused killer specifically searched online for stories about the murder hours later. Christopher McLawhorn was developed as a person of interest and arrested by police for misdemeanor drug possession before being charged in Tiffany Ferguson's death.

