Defence Force headquarters to be demolished as quake damage rules out repairs

The building's private owners, AMP Capital, have advised the Defence Force this week that repairing the building in Aitken Street, Thorndon would not be economically viable. They are considering long-term accommodation options for the NZDF and MOD in Wellington, while they work out of their interim accommodation.

