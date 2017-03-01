Crime 54 mins ago 7:07 a.m.Tennessee doesn't have drugs needed to carry out lethal injection

The Tennessee prison system doesn't have the drug needed to carry out a lethal injection, and ongoing issues with accessibility of the drugs call in to question the likelihood Tennessee could obtain those drugs when the next execution is scheduled. But if executions resume in Tennessee - the last was in 2009 - the state will be ready to administer a lethal injection, said Tennessee Department of Correction General Counsel Debbie Inglis.

