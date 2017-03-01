Crime 54 mins ago 7:07 a.m.Tennessee ...

Crime 54 mins ago 7:07 a.m.Tennessee doesn't have drugs needed to carry out lethal injection

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

The Tennessee prison system doesn't have the drug needed to carry out a lethal injection, and ongoing issues with accessibility of the drugs call in to question the likelihood Tennessee could obtain those drugs when the next execution is scheduled. But if executions resume in Tennessee - the last was in 2009 - the state will be ready to administer a lethal injection, said Tennessee Department of Correction General Counsel Debbie Inglis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do people cheat? 7 min Ask 2
The sun is not a star. 3 hr Rednecksgohome 7
What do you call a man from TN? 3 hr Rednecksgohome 3
Please Help 6 hr faceless 11
megan barry liberal hypocrite 7 hr Nobama 117
nashville or skidrow 7 hr megan dingle barry 10
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... 10 hr SinLeviathan 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC