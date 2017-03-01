Crime 54 mins ago 7:07 a.m.Tennessee doesn't have drugs needed to carry out lethal injection
The Tennessee prison system doesn't have the drug needed to carry out a lethal injection, and ongoing issues with accessibility of the drugs call in to question the likelihood Tennessee could obtain those drugs when the next execution is scheduled. But if executions resume in Tennessee - the last was in 2009 - the state will be ready to administer a lethal injection, said Tennessee Department of Correction General Counsel Debbie Inglis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do people cheat?
|7 min
|Ask
|2
|The sun is not a star.
|3 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|7
|What do you call a man from TN?
|3 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|3
|Please Help
|6 hr
|faceless
|11
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|7 hr
|Nobama
|117
|nashville or skidrow
|7 hr
|megan dingle barry
|10
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|10 hr
|SinLeviathan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC