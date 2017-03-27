Country Music Hall of Famer, Jimmy Fo...

Country Music Hall of Famer, Jimmy Fortune takes on the classics with new solo album

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? On April 21, 2017 Jimmy Fortune Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and former member of the Statler Brothers , will release his solo album "Jimmy Fortune: Sings the Classics," is a Gaither Music Group project, offers 14 legendary and beloved classic songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Out with the old employees in with the new 1 hr Sunny brooke 1
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 2 hr Charlie Bob 185
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 2 hr chad 58
Fat people are worthless 3 hr USA 2
Why is Tennessee so racist? 4 hr TNBornandProud 14
black men of nashville 4 hr Just wondering 3
Any men out there 10 hr cuuk 40
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,908,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC