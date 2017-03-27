Country Music Hall of Famer, Jimmy Fortune takes on the classics with new solo album
On April 21, 2017 Jimmy Fortune Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and former member of the Statler Brothers , will release his solo album "Jimmy Fortune: Sings the Classics," is a Gaither Music Group project, offers 14 legendary and beloved classic songs.
