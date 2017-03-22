Confirmed: Here are the Premier League teams that will play in Nashville this summer
July is shaping up to be an important month for soccer boosters in Nashville who'd like to see the city land a Major League Soccer team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|56 min
|Nobama
|38
|Rhino 3-Tn Senate Raise Tax?
|2 hr
|Red Light This
|2
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|11 hr
|Running Doe
|4
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|19 hr
|Move away
|29
|Upscale Dining
|22 hr
|Weak Trump Eats Here
|5
|Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount
|Tue
|CodeTalker
|15
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|Tue
|I used to be someone
|47
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC