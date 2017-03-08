Confirmation hearing for Trump's labo...

Confirmation hearing for Trump's labor pick now March 22

21 hrs ago

" The Senate confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Labor Department has been delayed until later this month. But a spokesman for the panel's chairman, Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, says the hearing will now be held on March 22. The spokesman, Taylor Haulsee, cites a scheduling conflict in which Alexander is to appear with Trump at an event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday to help promote Republicans' plan to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law.

