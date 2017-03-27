Company sells West Nashville HQ

Company sells West Nashville HQ

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Western Express Inc., a trucking company, has sold its 50-acre campus in West Nashville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any men out there 2 hr Taylor Sabian 13
mr. president stop illegal cia gang stalking 2 hr Make America Grea... 1
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking 2 hr TRUTH HURTS 3
this topix site is full of horrible topixs 6 hr bless your heart 5
Negroes and crime 9 hr Nobama 55
A word about J Willis from Davidson Co Sheriff ... 13 hr ANONYMOUS 1
Public Notice: J Willis from Davidson Co Sherif... 13 hr agreed 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,956 • Total comments across all topics: 279,872,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC