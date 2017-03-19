Coming Up on Friday, March 30: Ocean Way Audio (OWA) Founder Allen...
Ocean Way Audio , a leading manufacturer of high-resolution reference monitors for the professional audio and audiophile market sectors, is hosting a special event on March 30, 2017, at Vintage King Nashville and House of Blues Studios - both in Nashville's historic Berry Hill neighborhood. The event will feature Ocean Way founder Allen Sides, a five-time GRAMMY Award-winning engineer, producer and mixer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|46 min
|Charlie Bob
|185
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|53 min
|chad
|58
|Fat people are worthless
|2 hr
|USA
|2
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|2 hr
|TNBornandProud
|14
|black men of nashville
|3 hr
|Just wondering
|3
|Any men out there
|8 hr
|cuuk
|40
|boy (Mar '16)
|9 hr
|Bangemz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC