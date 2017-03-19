Coming Up on Friday, March 30: Ocean Way Audio (OWA) Founder Allen...

Coming Up on Friday, March 30: Ocean ...

Ocean Way Audio , a leading manufacturer of high-resolution reference monitors for the professional audio and audiophile market sectors, is hosting a special event on March 30, 2017, at Vintage King Nashville and House of Blues Studios - both in Nashville's historic Berry Hill neighborhood. The event will feature Ocean Way founder Allen Sides, a five-time GRAMMY Award-winning engineer, producer and mixer.

