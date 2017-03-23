CLUB - Ottawa Sunrise Rotary
The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary met March 17. President Mike Fuller called the meeting to order with the pledge and a prayer. Members welcomed Kent Terry, a guest from Marseilles Rotary, as well as students of the month Ryan Donahue, of Marquette Academy, and Andrew Felty, of Ottawa High School, and their parents.
