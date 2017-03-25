Census estimate puts Tennessee's population at 6.65 million
New yearly census estimates peg Tennessee's 2016 population at 6.65 million, which was nearly 1 percent more than the prior year. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the fastest growing counties in Tennessee were in or near metropolitan Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|14 min
|Cntrl Alt
|133
|Review: I love kickboxing nashville (Dec '15)
|11 hr
|Candace C
|7
|Negroes and crime
|12 hr
|Nobama
|50
|anyone been to club menages.. (Jun '11)
|15 hr
|sabb1
|16
|Red Necks of Nashville and Surrounding Area!
|16 hr
|ElDiablo
|6
|synthetic urine work for dot physical (Jan '14)
|20 hr
|I do care
|74
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|Sat
|tim
|54
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC