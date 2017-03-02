Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornad...

Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in Nashville

There are 1 comment on the News Max story from 10 hrs ago, titled Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in Nashville. In it, News Max reports that:

Carrie Underwood's home was damaged during the tornado-bearing storm that tore through the Nashville area on Wednesday morning. She's okay, but chimney-less.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
hmmm

United States

#1 8 hrs ago
Oh my.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
secret confessions 9 min faceless 23
nashville or skidrow 17 min faceless 8
Dennis Ferrier back on TV 17 40 min Five4life 5
Please Help 1 hr faceless 6
Should you stop using the word negro? 1 hr faceless 16
megan barry liberal hypocrite 4 hr megan dingle barry 115
Moderator does not want us to discuss gas tax h... 8 hr tax and spend GOP 6
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC