CarePayment Announces New Owner, Moves Headquarters to Nashville
CarePayment , a leading patient financial engagement company with more than a decade of experience partnering with providers to offer patients zero percent interest payment programs, announced today that Cedar Springs Capital , LLC, together with Crestline Investors, Inc. , has acquired a majority interest in the company and is investing significant capital to support the company's growth initiatives. This transaction is being completed by way of the restructuring of The purchase and investment severs all ties with the company's prior ownership and comes during an important period of growth and expansion for CarePayment.
