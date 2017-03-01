Can Agenices In Blue States Relate To Shoppers In Trump's America?
Do the coastal elites who work in Manhattan and L.A. ad agencies truly understand what motivates the people in the middle of the nation to buy hamburgers, life insurance policies, and pickup trucks? Clearly, the best of them do. Carl's Jr., for instance, runs sexist ads made by award-winning creatives from 72andsunny in Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdPulp.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|madilyn turley
|10 min
|madilynturley
|1
|secret confessions
|19 min
|I used to be someone
|32
|Big benders.
|40 min
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|nashville or skidrow
|11 hr
|Spade
|13
|Should you stop using the word negro?
|13 hr
|I used to be someone
|20
|What do you call a man from TN?
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|Sun
|anonymous
|35
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC