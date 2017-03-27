BWW Review: Nashville Rep's Passionat...

BWW Review: Nashville Rep's Passionate Raisin in the Sun

Jackie Welch , Tamiko Robinson Steele and Lauren Frances Jones together onstage are like the royalty of Nashville theater: three formidable actresses who bring a wealth of experience to any role they play as individuals. Yet, collectively, the three women are more than mere forces of nature, they are nature itself, their remarkable talents combining to create a theatrical experience that will long be remembered, venerated and discussed among those people fortunate enough to see them in Nashville Repertory Theatre's stunning and passionate production of Lorraine Hansberry 's A Raisin in the Sun .

