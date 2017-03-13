Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda La...

Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert to play CMA Fest

13 hrs ago

Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and more are performing at this year's CMA Music Festival in June in Nashville, Tennessee. The Country Music Association on Friday announced the lineup for concerts at Nissan Stadium on June 8-11.

