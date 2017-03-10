Austin Peay State University named Be...

Austin Peay State University named Best Nonprofit at Nashville...

Austin Peay State University was announced as the Nashville Business Journal's Best in Business: Nonprofit winner at the organization's 2017 Best in Business Awards Luncheon, held Tuesday, March 7th at the Music City Center in Nashville Tennessee. Austin Peay was selected from a field of nominees, with each nonprofit institution judged by an independent panel of previous winners on a number of criteria, including profitability, growth, innovation and community involvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

