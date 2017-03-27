APSU hosts Shelby Bottom Duo's "A Musical History of Joe Hill ...
On Monday, March 27th, 2017 acoustic folk artists Shelby Bottom Duo, based in Nashville, TN will bring their multimedia musical history to the campus of Austin Peay State University. The show, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Morgan University Center, rooms 303 and 305 from 5:00pm-7:00pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount
|51 min
|Fcvk tRump
|7
|Bird flu
|2 hr
|sam
|1
|free boxer Pups
|5 hr
|Brit
|1
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|7 hr
|Abrahammock Relig...
|23
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|11 hr
|Nobama
|41
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|12 hr
|Charlie Bob
|18
|Red Necks of Nashville and Surrounding Area!
|17 hr
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC