APSU hosts Shelby Bottom Duo's "A Mus...

APSU hosts Shelby Bottom Duo's "A Musical History of Joe Hill ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

On Monday, March 27th, 2017 acoustic folk artists Shelby Bottom Duo, based in Nashville, TN will bring their multimedia musical history to the campus of Austin Peay State University. The show, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Morgan University Center, rooms 303 and 305 from 5:00pm-7:00pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount 51 min Fcvk tRump 7
Bird flu 2 hr sam 1
free boxer Pups 5 hr Brit 1
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 7 hr Abrahammock Relig... 23
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 11 hr Nobama 41
Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin... 12 hr Charlie Bob 18
Red Necks of Nashville and Surrounding Area! 17 hr truth 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,836 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC