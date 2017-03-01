Aerosmitha s Buck Johnson to perform ...

Aerosmitha s Buck Johnson to perform at Sweetwater

Buck Johnson has shared the stage with the likes of Aerosmith and written for artists like Carlos Santana, but for the keyboardist, there's nothing like performing his own music. “To play for a handful of people or thousands of people, makes no difference,” says Johnson on the phone from Nashville, Tennessee, where he lives.

