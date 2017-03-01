3 tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tenne...

3 tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee

13 hrs ago

The National Weather Service says at least three tornadoes have been confirmed to have hit central Tennessee during severe thunderstorms. Justyn Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Nashville, said one confirmed tornado Wednesday was in Wilson County, just north of Watertown.

