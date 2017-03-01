2 arrested as groups clash at Trump rally in Nashville
Two people were arrested as protesters clashed with supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally at the Tennessee Capitol. WPLN reports that at Saturday's pro-Trump rally, the groups at times cursed at each other and made physical contact, which state troopers broke up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does my hair smell like wet dog?
|2 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|2 hr
|titty twister
|5
|Review: Bristol Ridge Apartments (Feb '15)
|4 hr
|Charlene
|2
|Moderator does not want us to discuss gas tax h...
|7 hr
|John S
|9
|nashville or skidrow
|7 hr
|dr ruth
|11
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|7 hr
|rectal tonguer
|118
|What do you call a man from TN?
|7 hr
|nashville cat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC