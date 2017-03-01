2 arrested as groups clash at Trump r...

2 arrested as groups clash at Trump rally in Nashville

Two people were arrested as protesters clashed with supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally at the Tennessee Capitol. WPLN reports that at Saturday's pro-Trump rally, the groups at times cursed at each other and made physical contact, which state troopers broke up.

