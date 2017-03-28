19-year-old arrested after shots fire...

19-year-old arrested after shots fired at 2 Metro police officers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

Elizabeth Thomas' family attorney said he believes the 15-year-old may not have voluntarily gone along with Cummins when they went missing. NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 59 min Ashamed 179
black men of nashville 2 hr facts 2
Any men out there 2 hr cuuk 40
boy (Mar '16) 3 hr Bangemz 4
Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The... 4 hr End communism 10
ashley judd sucks 6 hr End communism 2
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 10 hr I hate fat people 56
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,654 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC