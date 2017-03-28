19-year-old arrested after shots fired at 2 Metro police officers
Elizabeth Thomas' family attorney said he believes the 15-year-old may not have voluntarily gone along with Cummins when they went missing. NASHVILLE, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|59 min
|Ashamed
|179
|black men of nashville
|2 hr
|facts
|2
|Any men out there
|2 hr
|cuuk
|40
|boy (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Bangemz
|4
|Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The...
|4 hr
|End communism
|10
|ashley judd sucks
|6 hr
|End communism
|2
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|10 hr
|I hate fat people
|56
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC