With Trumpa s Travel Ban on Hold, Iraqi Family Arrives in Nashville in 2nd Attempt to Reach US
Iraqi citizen Fuad Sharef Suleman and his family landed in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday night to start a new life, more than a week after they were barred from entering the United States because of their country of origin. It had taken Suleman more than two years to receive U.S. immigrant visas for him, his wife and three children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brad wilson
|2 hr
|Corn-dingo
|1
|What are you thinking when you look at me that way (Sep '14)
|7 hr
|Olivia
|31
|Senators Alexander and Corker
|8 hr
|Telling It Like I...
|1
|why is trump whining
|9 hr
|I believe in Amer...
|60
|nashville or skidrow
|14 hr
|I believe in Amer...
|6
|ebt trade?
|14 hr
|Ticket to Ride
|3
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|15 hr
|Franklin Lady in ...
|57
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC