With Trumpa s Travel Ban on Hold, Ira...

With Trumpa s Travel Ban on Hold, Iraqi Family Arrives in Nashville in 2nd Attempt to Reach US

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

Iraqi citizen Fuad Sharef Suleman and his family landed in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday night to start a new life, more than a week after they were barred from entering the United States because of their country of origin. It had taken Suleman more than two years to receive U.S. immigrant visas for him, his wife and three children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brad wilson 2 hr Corn-dingo 1
What are you thinking when you look at me that way (Sep '14) 7 hr Olivia 31
Senators Alexander and Corker 8 hr Telling It Like I... 1
why is trump whining 9 hr I believe in Amer... 60
nashville or skidrow 14 hr I believe in Amer... 6
ebt trade? 14 hr Ticket to Ride 3
megan barry liberal hypocrite 15 hr Franklin Lady in ... 57
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC