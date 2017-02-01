Why 'Nashville' Needs to Get Back to the Music
Over the last three seasons, Nashville has lost the commitment it made to viewers to truly explore country music and the life of a country artist living in Nashville, Tennessee. Compared to season 1, the characters are singing far less, and the story has shifted from their dreams and careers to become hyper-focused on their personal lives and how those affect their careers.
