Water Rescue Leads To InvestigationFriday, February 3(Nashville,...

The woman involved in the water rescue in which a metro police officer lost his life, is under evaluation at a local hospital, and, 40-year-old Julie Glisson is also under criminal investigation, because she's been arrested multiple times before, involving impaired driving, DUI, and at least one crash. Officials want to see what was going on when she allegedly rolled her car into the Cumberland river yesterday morning.

