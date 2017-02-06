Veteran journalist Sheila Burke rejoins AP in Nashville

Sheila Burke, a veteran Tennessee journalist who has written extensively about state government accountability and legal issues, has rejoined The Associated Press as a temporary legislative relief reporter. Burke worked previously at the AP, covering the civil lawsuit by sportscaster Erin Andrews against a man who secretly videotaped her in a Nashville hotel and the trial of two former Vanderbilt University football players accused of raping an unconscious fellow student.

