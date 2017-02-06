Veteran journalist Sheila Burke rejoi...

Veteran journalist Sheila Burke rejoins AP in Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Sheila Burke, a veteran Tennessee journalist who has written extensively about state government accountability and legal issues, has rejoined The Associated Press as a temporary legislative relief reporter. Burke worked previously at the AP, covering the civil lawsuit by sportscaster Erin Andrews against a man who secretly videotaped her in a Nashville hotel and the trial of two former Vanderbilt University football players accused of raping an unconscious fellow student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What are you thinking when you look at me that way (Sep '14) 2 hr Olivia 31
Senators Alexander and Corker 3 hr Telling It Like I... 1
why is trump whining 4 hr I believe in Amer... 60
nashville or skidrow 9 hr I believe in Amer... 6
ebt trade? 10 hr Ticket to Ride 3
megan barry liberal hypocrite 11 hr Franklin Lady in ... 57
martial arts 11 hr sparring4life 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC