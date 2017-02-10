Van Jones tells heartbreaking story about his first experience with racism
On Friday, CNN previewed a documentary about race in the U.S. in which black Americans talk about the first time they realized that they were black. Van Jones related an experience from his freshman year of high school when his class took a field trip to the state capitol in Nashville, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators Alexander and Corker
|16 min
|I used to be someone
|40
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|4 hr
|Nobama
|70
|why is trump whining
|4 hr
|Ben
|95
|Tennessee is cursed by God and man.
|5 hr
|howard sprague
|2
|Jesus or Buddha?
|5 hr
|grow up
|2
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|8 hr
|Jesuschrist
|1
|Negroes and crime
|18 hr
|Ticket to Ride
|49
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC