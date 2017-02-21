Vacation Express Returns to Nashville...

Vacation Express Returns to Nashville with Nonstop Flights to Jamaica

Vacation Express is re-introducing exclusive, non-stop flights to Jamaica from Nashville International Airport in summer 2017. The flights will depart weekly on Mondays for 6-night programs beginning July 10 through August 7, 2017.

