Vacation Express Brings Nashville Nonstop Flights to Jamaica This Summer

Vacation Express is re-introducing exclusive, non-stop flights to Jamaica from Nashville International Airport in summer 2017. The flights will depart weekly on Mondays for 6-night programs beginning July 10 through August 7, 2017.

