Two men banned from Walmart caught after allegedly stealing $1,000 in merchandise from Walmart

14 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Police said officers were summoned to the Mallory Lane Walmart at 12:45 p.m. after two suspects allegedly stole clothing and two computers before fleeing from security. Ricky Chears, 21, of Nashville, and Kenneth Booker, 50, of Old Hickory, were later spotted in a getaway vehicle, a white Ford F-150 on Cool Springs Boulevard near Mallory Lane.

