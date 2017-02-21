Truck writers identify top technical achievements
The Truck Writers of North America says the top five finalists for its 2016 Technical Achievement Award include engines, a disc brake, a steel wheel and electronic cruise control products. For the first time, the annual award is named after Jim Winsor, a 50-year truck journalist and TWNA member who was active in TMC and a predecessor organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.
