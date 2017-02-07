This West Coast upstart has been quie...

This West Coast upstart has been quietly building a Nashville team

Read more: Business Journal

On-demand delivery service Postmates has spent the past year quietly launching a Nashville office, adding the San Francisco-based company to the list of tech-enabled startups that see potential in Music City's workforce.

Nashville, TN

