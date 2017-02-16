This Week on Shooting USA: S&W Defensive Pistol Nationals
It's a carnival of fun at Smith & Wesson, as the stages at the IDPA Indoor Nationals get even more creative. More than 300 competitors tackle a dozen stages under "The Big Top" in Massachusetts, including those competing in IDPA's new division: Compact Carry Pistol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpies?
|5 min
|Trump Trainwreck
|11
|Mulvaney for Millionaires
|10 hr
|Robert
|1
|Andy Puzder Withdrew his name for Labor Secreta...
|10 hr
|Robert
|1
|LADIES THIS GUY IS DANGEROUS ⚠️Osc...
|13 hr
|Jeez
|6
|Selina Stewart Seabrooks
|Wed
|yep
|5
|secret confessions
|Wed
|nope
|8
|Alabama is better than Tennessee.
|Wed
|rednecksgohome
|22
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC