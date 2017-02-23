Theater For The New City Presents Squeaky Bicycle Productions In Dead Man's Dinner

When the chips are down, are we men or beasts? That's the question of a new tragicomedy by W.M. Akers, "Dead Man's Dinner," which Theater for the New City will present March 23 to April 9 in a production by resident company Squeaky Bicycle Productions, directed by Kathryn McConnell. The piece is an absurdist adventure story set in a dystopian future.

