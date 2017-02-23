Theater For The New City Presents Squ...

Theater For The New City Presents Squeaky Bicycle Productions In Dead Man's Dinner

When the chips are down, are we men or beasts? That's the question of a new tragicomedy by W.M. Akers, "Dead Man's Dinner," which Theater for the New City will present March 23 to April 9 in a production by resident company Squeaky Bicycle Productions, directed by Kathryn McConnell. The piece is an absurdist adventure story set in a dystopian future.

