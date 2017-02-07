The Farm Hands Come up Big at SPBGMA

The Farm Hands Come up Big at SPBGMA

The Farm Hands and members of the band have won six awards at the 2017 SPBGMA conference in Nashville, TN this past weekend. At the 2016 SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards, The Farm Hands collectively took home four awards.

