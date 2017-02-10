Tennessee Woman Receives Lifesaving K...

Tennessee Woman Receives Lifesaving Kidney Transplant from Husband

When one woman in Nashville, Tennessee, learned she needed a kidney transplant this fall, she didn't realize her husband was the perfect match. Doctors discovered from tests that Matt Stewart could donate a kidney to his wife Britney, despite her rare blood type AB positive.

