Tennessee Woman Receives Lifesaving Kidney Transplant from Husband
When one woman in Nashville, Tennessee, learned she needed a kidney transplant this fall, she didn't realize her husband was the perfect match. Doctors discovered from tests that Matt Stewart could donate a kidney to his wife Britney, despite her rare blood type AB positive.
