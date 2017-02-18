Tennessee woman critically hurt in fa...

Tennessee woman critically hurt in fall from Emerald Grande balcony

A 44-year-old Nashville, Tennessee, woman was in critical condition Monday morning following a three-story fall from a balcony at the Emerald Grande condominium. The woman was intoxicated when she went out on the balcony about 3 a.m. to smoke a cigarette, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office news release.

