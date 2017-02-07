Tennessee Valley Authority, Environme...

Tennessee Valley Authority, Environmental Groups Await Decision on Pollution Case

The Tennessee Valley Authority finished a four-day trial Thursday in which environmental groups accuse the utility's power plant outside Nashville, Tennessee, of illegally polluting the Cumberland River with coal ash. The Tennessee Clean Water Network and the Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association claim coal ash ponds from TVA's Gallatin coal-fired power plant are seeping pollution into the Cumberland River, violating the Clean Water Act and permits.

