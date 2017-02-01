Tennessee Senator claims capitol prot...

Tennessee Senator claims capitol protesters were paid

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Hundreds of protesters ascended Tennessee's State Capitol hill Monday night, loudly making their voices heard on a wide range of issues. "Despite what the media may report several of the protesters admitted that they had been paid to be at the TN Capitol," Sen. Bailey tweeted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12) 13 min Toby 21
megan barry liberal hypocrite 30 min I used to be someone 36
why is trump whining 1 hr I used to be someone 26
Thank God for these Two Republicans that will ... 1 hr yes 2
Depressing dramatic coworker HELP!! 2 hr yes 6
WZEZ Returns To Nashville 8 hr Billyt 1
CPS pain specialisty 11 hr Wtf 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,461,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC