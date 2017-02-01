Tennessee Senator claims capitol protesters were paid
Hundreds of protesters ascended Tennessee's State Capitol hill Monday night, loudly making their voices heard on a wide range of issues. "Despite what the media may report several of the protesters admitted that they had been paid to be at the TN Capitol," Sen. Bailey tweeted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12)
|13 min
|Toby
|21
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|30 min
|I used to be someone
|36
|why is trump whining
|1 hr
|I used to be someone
|26
|Thank God for these Two Republicans that will ...
|1 hr
|yes
|2
|Depressing dramatic coworker HELP!!
|2 hr
|yes
|6
|WZEZ Returns To Nashville
|8 hr
|Billyt
|1
|CPS pain specialisty
|11 hr
|Wtf
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC