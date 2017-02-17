Tennessee Capitol protests lead to call for tighter security
After recent protests around the state Capitol in Nashville, some Republicans want a crackdown on demonstrators and tougher security requirements for entering the legislative office complex. Democrats are pushing back, arguing that access to lawmakers shouldn't be restricted only because many of the protesters oppose the policies of Republican President Donald Trump on issues including immigration, race, abortion and LGBT rights.
