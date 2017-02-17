Tennessee Capitol protests lead to call for tighter security
In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, center, walks between rows of protesters as he makes his way to the House chamber for Gov. Bill Haslam's annual State of the State address to a joint convention of the Tennessee General Assembly, in Nashville, Tenn. Protests around the state Capitol in Nashville have some Republicans calling for a crackdown on demonstrators and for resurrecting more stringent security requirements for entering the legislative office complex.
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Stupid Republicans believe Bull shit
|21 min
|I used to be someone
|11
|where to get kratom (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|deezee
|6
|5 things to watch this week ina
|13 hr
|Latest news
|1
|I hate Tennessee
|14 hr
|snarkskin
|11
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|23 hr
|I used to be someone
|88
|why i will vote for a democratic governor nest ...
|Sun
|LOL
|1
