Tennessee Capitol protests lead to ca...

Tennessee Capitol protests lead to call for tighter security

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, center, walks between rows of protesters as he makes his way to the House chamber for Gov. Bill Haslam's annual State of the State address to a joint convention of the Tennessee General Assembly, in Nashville, Tenn. Protests around the state Capitol in Nashville have some Republicans calling for a crackdown on demonstrators and for resurrecting more stringent security requirements for entering the legislative office complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poor Stupid Republicans believe Bull shit 21 min I used to be someone 11
where to get kratom (Aug '15) 4 hr deezee 6
News 5 things to watch this week ina 13 hr Latest news 1
I hate Tennessee 14 hr snarkskin 11
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' 18 hr ThomasA 3
megan barry liberal hypocrite 23 hr I used to be someone 88
why i will vote for a democratic governor nest ... Sun LOL 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC