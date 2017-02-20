Tennessee Capitol protests lead to ca...

Tennessee Capitol protests lead to call for more security

Protests around the state Capitol in Nashville have some Republicans calling for a crackdown on demonstrators and for resurrecting more stringent security requirements for entering the legislative office complex. Democrats are pushing back against those calls, arguing that access to legislators shouldn't be curtailed only because many of the protesters oppose the policies of Republican President Donald Trump on issues including immigration, race, abortion and LGBT rights.

