Taylor Swift Only Doing One Show in 2017?Monday, February 6(Nashville ...
Taylor Swift's Houston concert before the Super Bowl might be her only one this year! At her Saturdaynight show the Grammy-wining singer stunned her fans by saying, "As far as I know I'm only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show," she said.
