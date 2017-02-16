Tanzania Power Debacle Casts Shadow Over $12 Billion Debt Plan 2 hours ago
For investors considering financing Tanzania's proposed 27.6 trillion-shilling borrowing program, the government's handling of its power utility's debt problems may be pause for thought. Tanzania Electric Supply Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|2 hr
|--Michael Parenti
|84
|Trumpies?
|10 hr
|GOP
|16
|Mulvaney for Millionaires
|Thu
|Robert
|1
|Andy Puzder Withdrew his name for Labor Secreta...
|Thu
|Robert
|1
|LADIES THIS GUY IS DANGEROUS ⚠️Osc...
|Thu
|Jeez
|6
|Selina Stewart Seabrooks
|Feb 15
|yep
|5
|secret confessions
|Feb 15
|nope
|8
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC