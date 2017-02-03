Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016...

Surgery Partners, Inc. , a leading healthcare services company, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results after the market close on Thursday, March 9, 2017, to be followed by a conference call on Friday, March 10 at 8:30 a.m. . The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-705-6003, or for international callers, 1-201-493-6725.

