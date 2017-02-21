Storm system that hit California movi...

Storm system that hit California moving into the Midwest

13 hrs ago

More than 50 million people are being warned to watch for high winds or even tornadoes as a storm system that pummeled California this week moves into the Midwest. After the system clears, snow and cold could replace the spring-like conditions much of the region has enjoyed for the better part of a week.

