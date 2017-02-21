Severe Weather Possibility TonightFri...

Severe Weather Possibility TonightFriday, February 24(Nashville,...

13 hrs ago

You may see some severe weather tonight. As a cold front moves through, cold air slams into the hot, creating gusty winds over 30 miles-per-hour, and creating a chance of storms and severe storms tonight, mostly after 8pm.

Nashville, TN

