Selena Gomez went through difficult time

The 'Hands to Myself' hitmaker opened up about her time at a facility in Nashville, Tennessee last year, as she promoted her new Netflix show '13 Reasons Why', which is based on a novel about a teenager who commits suicide after leaving messages to 13 people she knew telling them how they played a role in her death. She said: "I think that my high school experience was amplified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.